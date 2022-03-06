Sister of Man United star likes post saying he is not injured and is able to play in Manchester Derby

The sister of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has liked an Instagram post suggesting he is not injured and is able to play in todays Manchester Derby.

The sister of the legendary striker, Katia Aveiro, liked an Instagram post indicating Ronaldo has been dropped by Ralf Rangnick for the crunch clash between Man United and Man City due to tactical reasons as opposed to injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Football • Soccer • Futbol (@footballworlds)

Reports today have indicated Ronaldo is not in the squad due to injury, but if the liking of this post suggesting otherwise by a prominent figure in Ronaldo’s life is anything to go by then perhaps there is more going behind the scenes between Ronaldo and Rangnick than we realise.

The last game between the two sides ended in a 2-0 win for City at Old Trafford, and it was not a close affair either with 2-0 being a flattering scoreline for United.

In that game Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to start Ronaldo, but he was anonymous throughout the game.

Ronaldo has struggled since the new year, scoring just once in all competitions as opposed to the 14 he had beforehand.

He has often faced criticism for his lack of overall contribution and seeming lack of compatibility with the style United want to play with.