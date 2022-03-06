Manchester United have reportedly already decided to appoint Ajax manager Erik ten Hag for next season.

The Red Devils have seemingly chosen to opt for Ten Hag to come in as the full-time successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, picking him ahead of Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane, according to Todo Fichajes.

Ten Hag has been a big success in his time at Ajax, and it now looks like his fine work is set to earn him a big move to Old Trafford, which will undoubtedly be a whole new challenge.

The Dutch tactician won’t have competed in such a fiercely competitive league before, so it perhaps seems a bit risky to go for him over someone like Pochettino, who has already shown what he can do in the Premier League.

Zidane has also not managed in England, but won major honours, including three Champions League titles during his time in charge of Real Madrid.

Ten Hag is an intriguing choice, however, and could be ideal in the long run as he could instil a good long-term philosophy to turn Man Utd’s fortunes around after a difficult period post-Sir Alex Ferguson.