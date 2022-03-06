(Video) Cucho Hernandez stuns Arsenal with bicycle kick and ‘Goal of the Season’ contender

Watford is hosting Mikel Arteta’s in-form Arsenal in Sunday’s early Premier League kick-off.

Despite going one nill down following a beautifully executed goal from attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard, Roy Hodgson’s Hornets have equalised in stunning fashion.

An overlapping run from right-back Kiko Feminia saw the full-back whip in a pin-point cross towards attacker Cucho Hernandez, who then unleashed a simply stunning bicycle kick, which left goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with absolutely no chance, at all.

Surely this is a contender to win the ‘Goal of the Season’ award?

WHAT A GOAL THIS IS! ? Cucho Hernández, take a bow! ? pic.twitter.com/dPsf4hdUov — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2022

#WATARS 1-1 What A Goal by Hernandez Watch The Line Stream On : https://t.co/YXok22k5G4 pic.twitter.com/F2zAVPZ2a3 — FC TV 88 (@FCTV880) March 6, 2022

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports