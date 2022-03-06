(Video) Cucho Hernandez stuns Arsenal with bicycle kick and ‘Goal of the Season’ contender

Watford is hosting Mikel Arteta’s in-form Arsenal in Sunday’s early Premier League kick-off.

Despite going one nill down following a beautifully executed goal from attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard, Roy Hodgson’s Hornets have equalised in stunning fashion.

An overlapping run from right-back Kiko Feminia saw the full-back whip in a pin-point cross towards attacker Cucho Hernandez, who then unleashed a simply stunning bicycle kick, which left goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with absolutely no chance, at all.

Surely this is a contender to win the ‘Goal of the Season’ award?

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports

