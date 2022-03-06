Video: De Bruyne fires Man City back ahead despite desperate bodies on the line defending by Man United

Manchester City and Kevin De Bruyne really really want this Premier League title, and are simply refusing to be blocked out by Manchester United.

A lazy effort to clear the ball from United resulted in Phil Foden bearing down on goal after flicking the ball past Victor Lindelof.

However, David de Gea stood firm on his line and somehow repelled the scorching effort unleashed by Foden.

Harry Maguire then blocked the first follow up effort before another attempted clearance from Alex Telles ended up putting the ball into De Bruyne’s path, who smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

You can watch the full video below.

And Manchester City re-take the lead! ? Kevin De Bruyne grabs his second of the game from close range, as the hosts go into a 2-1 lead! Keep your eyes out for that flick from Phil Foden in the build-up! pic.twitter.com/Owaj7NdlAk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports and the Premier League