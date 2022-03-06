(Video) Gary Neville unsure over top two Man United-linked managers

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville is less than convinced over the abilities of both Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag.

After employing German tactician Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis, the Red Devils will be looking to recruit a permanent boss at the end of the season.

Despite several names being linked with the most prestigious job in English football, the two frontrunners appear to be PSG’s Pochettino and Ajax’s ten Hag.

However, speaking ahead of Sunday’s crucial Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, Sky Sports pundit Neville has questioned whether or not either manager would be a good fit to take the Old Trafford hot seat.