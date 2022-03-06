Video: Jadon Sancho returns to haunt former club Man City with Derby day stunner

Jadon Sancho has returned to haunt his former club Manchester City with a stunning goal in the Manchester Derby. 

Ralf Rangnick’s team broke brilliantly on their neighbours, with Paul Pogba playing a delightful pass out wide to Sancho who was bursting down the left flank.

The Englishman then cut inside and bent an effort into the far corner of Ederson’s goal.

Both teams need to win this game desperately for their own goals at his point of the season, with United falling out of the top four after Arsenal’s win over Watford.

