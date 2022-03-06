Video: Kevin De Bruyne slots Manchester City ahead with awful defending from Manchester United again

Manchester City were always going to have the upper hand against their neighbours, but few would have expected their advantage to be laid bare so soon. 

In typical Man City fashion they managed to work the ball to the byline and cut the ball back towards the penalty spot, although on this occasion it was from further out wide than a normal goal of this nature.

Awful defensive reading from Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Alex Telles on Bernardo Silva’s cross gave De Bruyne the chance to sweep the ball home inside seven minutes with David de Gea left stricken on his goal line.

City are yet to drop points when going ahead first this season, so United will need to upset the apple cart.

You can watch the full video below.

