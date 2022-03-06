Video: Mahrez makes it four as VAR give goal in tight offside call

Riyad Mahrez was the profiteer from a tight VAR offside review for his second and Manchester City’s fourth goal against Manchester United. 

Mahrez added to his stunning effort earlier on in the game with a far more simple and run of the mill goal.

On this occasion he was played through to a one on one by substitute Ilkay Gundogan and proceeded to smash the ball past David de Gea, who could do little about stopping the effort.

It marks another dark day for Manchester United as the teams defensive issues continue to plague them.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the Premier League and Sky Sports

