Roy Keane and Micah Richards have become one of the best duo’s around in football punditry, and their latest exchange today proves exactly why.

With the Manchester Derby later today, most punters would expect this fixture to go the way of Manchester City.

The balance of power in the city has taken a dramatic shift over the last 15 years, beginning when it might have been inconceivable for Manchester United to lose their dominance over their ‘noisy neighbours’.

However, today’s game would put league leaders Man City as the bookies favourites, though irrespective of rivalries this didn’t stop Roy Keane and Micah Richards from sharing a hilarious exchange in the build-up the hotly contested derby.

The pair were asked for their favourite moments from the fixture, with both picking iconic moments when they played.

This inevitably resulted in yet another hilarious exchange between the two.

You can watch the full video below.