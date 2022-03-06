Manchester United were utterly thrashed by a rampant Manchester City in a 4-1 defeat at the Etihad. And following a long rant by Roy Keane Micah Richards burst out laughing.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane was asked for his thoughts on the game and proceeded to thoroughly eviscerate the performance and lack of work ethic shown by the United players.

However, at the polar opposite end of Keane’s spectrum of anger towards the game was Richards, who proceeded to burst out laughing when Keane had finished dismantling the shameful performance put on display by Ralf Rangnick’s team.

Richards did subsequently agree with Keane fully, and suggested Keane should go and manage the club.

You can watch the full video below.

Micah Richards trying his best to hold in his laughter when Roy Keane vents about Manchester United ? pic.twitter.com/8kyKJvueSF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports