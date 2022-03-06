Video: Ralf Rangnick provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo injury

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has provided an injury update on the injury status of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

The pair had trained earlier this week but were both unable to make the squad for the match against Manchester City, leaving United without a recognised striker.

United went on to lose the game 4-1 with braces from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez either side of half-time condemning United to another embarrassing defeat.

Asked to clarify Ronaldo’s injury, the German told reporters his he trusted his medical staff who had told him Ronaldo couldn’t train on Friday due to having a hip flexor issue.

He also added that Cavani was not quite fit enough to play the game, but this indicates he could be back soon.

You can watch the video below.