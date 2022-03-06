Video: Riyad Mahrez shows world-class credentials with stunning volley against Man United

Riyad Mahrez has marked out his credentials as a world-class player following a gorgeous effort against Manchester United.

Manchester City were looking for a way to put the game to bed, and found it when Mahrez received the ball from a corner and volleyed his effort home flawlessly, beating David de Gea at the far post.

City have been the more dominant team despite not scoring in the second half, but their quality looks to have seen them through this contest and restores the six point gap between them and Liverpool.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the Premier League and beIN Sports