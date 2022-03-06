Video: Roy Keane eviscerates Manchester United players after 4-1 loss to Manchester City

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has eviscerated the Man United players following their 4-1 defeat by Manchester City. 

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, which saw Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez each grab a brace either side of the half-time, Keane tore the United players to shreds and lambasted the lack of effort they were showing.

Keane even went as far to say that some of the players should never put on a United shirt again and labelled them as disgraceful.

The defeat leaves Man United outside of the top four having played three games more than fourth placed Arsenal. It also elevates City to six clear of Liverpool.

You can watch the full video below.

