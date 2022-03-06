Video: Roy Keane questions legitimacy of Ronaldo injury claims by Ralf Rangnick

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has questioned the legitimacy of Ralf Rangnick’s comments on Cristiano Ronaldo being injured.

Speaking on Sky Sports prior to the game, Keane expressed how he didn’t understand how Ronaldo could be picking up little injuries considering his outstanding injury record over the years.

Rangnick has opted for a front four containing Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho.

Thus far United are 2-1 down but have looked much more competitive than in the reverse fixture, with Sancho scoring a great goal to equalise at one stage for The Red Devils.

