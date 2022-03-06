Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has questioned the legitimacy of Ralf Rangnick’s comments on Cristiano Ronaldo being injured.

Speaking on Sky Sports prior to the game, Keane expressed how he didn’t understand how Ronaldo could be picking up little injuries considering his outstanding injury record over the years.

Rangnick has opted for a front four containing Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho.

Thus far United are 2-1 down but have looked much more competitive than in the reverse fixture, with Sancho scoring a great goal to equalise at one stage for The Red Devils.

? "We talk about Ronaldo being a machine, very rarely injured then every now and again he comes out with "hip flexor" it doesn't add up to me." Roy Keane questions the exclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo from the Man United team pic.twitter.com/1WuYGB2ObG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports