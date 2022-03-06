Video: Scott McTominay refuses to rebuke claims of problems behind the scenes at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay appears to have hinted at problems behind the scenes at the club.

Asked whether the 4-1 loss to Manchester City exposed some of the cracks in the club, McTominay refused to be drawn into talking about it, instead stating that he and the club needed to focus on getting into the top four and the Champions League for next season.

Man United were comprehensively beaten by Premier League leaders Man City, with braces from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez either side of half-time condemning The Red Devils to an embarrassing defeat once again this season.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are now outside of the top four having played three more games than fourth placed Arsenal.

Whatever the problems are at United, it is clear they are gaping holes and need fixing before the club can truly make any progress.

You can watch the full video below.

? "This one hurts today." Scott McTominay avoids the conversations about what is happening behind the scenes at Man United pic.twitter.com/wFKBJGrK2A — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports