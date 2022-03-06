West Ham want to sign £70m rated Chelsea ace for just £25m

West Ham United are likely to be priced out of a move for forward Armando Broja by Chelsea.

After his recent exploits with Southampton this season, which has seen Broja score six times in the Premier League, West Ham are reportedly keen to add him to their squad to bolster their attack.

However, West Ham value the Albanian at £25m, where as parent club Chelsea value their on-loan product at an eye-watering £70m as per The Sun.

This means the two parties have a staggering gap of £45m in their respective valuations for the 20-year-old.

Broja has impressed this season at Southampton, with his goals and ability to make goalscoring chances for himself and others being recognised as a strong part of the reason Southampton are doing so well this season.

He joined the club on loan as they looked for a replacement to Danny Ings, who they sold to Aston Villa in the summer for a large sum of money.

Chelsea rewarded Broja with a five-year-deal before he went on loan with The Saints, and will be likely to utilise him in their own squad soon if he carries on scoring and Chelsea’s own striker troubles continue, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both struggling for form this season.