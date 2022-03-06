Michail Antonio spotted “screaming” at West Ham team-mate over one issue in Liverpool defeat

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
West Ham star Michail Antonio was spotted screaming “uncontrollably” at team-mate Lukasz Fabianski for taking too long with a goal kick against Liverpool.

The Hammers ended up losing 1-0 at Anfield thanks to a Sadio Mane goal, but it’s clear that Antonio was desperate for the team to keep on pushing for an equaliser.

This match was perhaps closer than some would have expected, so it’s not too surprising that Antonio was barking instructions at the rest of the team to up their game.

West Ham fans will be pleased to see this passion from Antonio, though in a way it’s also a bit of a concern that it was necessary.

David Moyes’ side remain in the hunt for the top four, but this defeat could end up being a major setback.

