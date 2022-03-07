Arsenal on alert for Marcus Rashford transfer as he fears key figure could force him out of Man United

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for unsettled Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The Gunners are mentioned alongside the likes of Newcastle, West Ham, and Atletico Madrid as potential suitors for Rashford, who fears he could end up being forced out of Old Trafford by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, according to 90min.

The England international has not played as often for Man Utd in recent times, with Rangnick surprisingly failing to find a place for him in the starting line up this weekend for the game at Manchester City.

The German tactician instead opted to use Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as makeshift strikers, so it’s not too surprising that Rashford might be concerned about his United career.

Marcus Rashford to Arsenal?
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool star opens up about the time he “cried a bit” after difficult transfer conversation
Surprise stat sees Arsenal joint-top with Man City as most in-form team in Europe
Talks held: Juventus make approach over signing 24-goal Leicester City star

Arsenal could do with a signing like Rashford up front next season, as Mikel Arteta is currently lacking forward options following the January departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 24-year-old could be an ideal long-term replacement for Aubameyang if he can get back to his best, while he might also provide a decent option out wide after the struggles of Nicolas Pepe.

We’ve seen a few players move between United and Arsenal in recent times, with Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez swapping north London for Manchester, while Danny Welbeck and Henrikh Mkhitaryan went in the other direction.

More Stories Marcus Rashford Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.