Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for unsettled Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The Gunners are mentioned alongside the likes of Newcastle, West Ham, and Atletico Madrid as potential suitors for Rashford, who fears he could end up being forced out of Old Trafford by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, according to 90min.

The England international has not played as often for Man Utd in recent times, with Rangnick surprisingly failing to find a place for him in the starting line up this weekend for the game at Manchester City.

The German tactician instead opted to use Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as makeshift strikers, so it’s not too surprising that Rashford might be concerned about his United career.

Arsenal could do with a signing like Rashford up front next season, as Mikel Arteta is currently lacking forward options following the January departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 24-year-old could be an ideal long-term replacement for Aubameyang if he can get back to his best, while he might also provide a decent option out wide after the struggles of Nicolas Pepe.

We’ve seen a few players move between United and Arsenal in recent times, with Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez swapping north London for Manchester, while Danny Welbeck and Henrikh Mkhitaryan went in the other direction.