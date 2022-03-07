Surprise stat sees Arsenal joint-top with Man City as most in-form team in Europe

Arsenal are joint top with Manchester City as the most in-form team in Europe big five leagues over the last ten matches.

The Gunners beat Watford 3-2 at the weekend and played some stylish football as they picked up another three points at Vicarage Road, with Bukayo Saka in particular looking like a shining light for the team once again.

This follows Arsenal also picking up some important recent wins over Wolves and Brentford, with Mikel Arteta’s side seeming to come into form at just the right time as they hope to finish in the top four.

See below for how their recent points tally compares to other big names in the most competitive leagues in Europe…

Most points won from the last 10 league matches in Europe’s top five leagues: Arsenal – 25 points

Manchester City – 25 points

Barcelona – 24 points

Liverpool – 23 points

Bayern Munich – 22 points

Juventus – 22 points

OGC Nice – 22 points#afc pic.twitter.com/2YE7ZKSWDG — afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 7, 2022

Both Arsenal and City have 25 points from their last ten league games, ahead of the likes of Liverpool and a Barcelona side who look to be revived under new manager Xavi.

Bayern Munich and Juventus are also among the big names on this list, but it’s undoubtedly impressive that Arsenal are out there on top.