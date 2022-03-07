Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been urged not to hang around and wait for Champions League football amid rumoured transfer interest from Liverpool.

The England international has risen up from the Gunners’ academy to become one of their most important players in recent times, and continued to shine with a dazzling display for Mikel Arteta’s side in their win over Watford at the weekend.

This earned Saka a place in Garth Crooks’ Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport, with the pundit advising Saka that he shouldn’t necessarily wait around for things to improve at the Emirates Stadium if the club don’t make progress in the near future.

Discussing Saka, Crooks said: “Arsenal’s most recent performance against Watford was enough to win all three points but they still show signs of frailty at the back. The reason the Gunners are still flirting with a top-four place is due largely to the brilliance of Bukayo Saka.

“The England international has grown tremendously since he played in the European championships and seems to glide through games these days.

“If Arsenal can’t provide Champions League football for the youngster then I suggest he finds it somewhere else. Talent like this shouldn’t hang around.”

The talented 20-year-old has been linked as a target for Liverpool by ESPN in recent times, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if a top European club like them were keen to snap him up.

Arsenal fans will hope to keep hold of Saka for as long as possible, but he’s a good enough talent that he could go to somewhere like Anfield and become a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side, where he’d likely get the chance to win more trophies.