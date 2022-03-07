Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta played an important role in the Gunners’ third goal against Watford yesterday as he got play moving again quickly when it went out of play.

Watch the video clip below as Arteta, who is always animated on the touch line, was alert and read the game well to give Bukayo Saka the ball so he could start an attack quickly…

What a move. What a finish. pic.twitter.com/BzINMAnPin — 10TahunIDGooners (@IDGoonerscom) March 7, 2022

Goal – Gabi Martinelli

Assist – Mikel Arteta pic.twitter.com/zr860FBBtX — ?????? ???????? (@_ArsenalArabic) March 7, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Saka then played a key role in Alexandre Lacazette eventually setting up Gabriel Martinelli for a sublime finish.

This made it 3-1 to Arsenal, though Watford later pulled one back.

Still, the 3-2 win could be vital for Arsenal’s top four hopes, and Gooners will love seeing how involved Arteta is getting, even though he’s not playing for the club like he used to all those years ago.