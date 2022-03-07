Aston Villa told to pay £21m for Liverpool cult hero

Aston Villa have been informed they will need to pay £21m if they want to bring former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum to the club in the summer.

Wijnaldum, who currently plays for French super club Paris Saint-Germain, is on the Birmingham clubs radar with Steven Gerrard wanting to improve his options in central midfield according to Sport.

The 31-year-old has been disenfranchised with PSG since falling out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino earlier in the season and is willing to move away in order to get more minutes.

The Liverpool cult hero, who was a key part of The Reds side under Jurgen Klopp when they reached back-to-back Champions League finals (winning one) and breaking their three decade wait for a Premier League title, failed to agree terms to a new deal last year, prompting his move under free agency to PSG.

He has scored just once for the Parisians in 29 games, failing to find a strong run of form.

Gerrard was frantically trying to sign an extra defensive midfielder in January, and while Wijnaldum is not naturally a lone ‘six’, his industry in the middle of the park would certainly suit the style the Liverpool legend wants to implement with Aston Villa.

However, the current favourites to win the race for the Dutchman are La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, so Villa will need to move swiftly.