Chelsea transfer “genius” praised for smart work with one particular signing

Chelsea have been praised for the smart transfer deal they struck for Thiago Silva when he joined on a free from Paris Saint-Germain last season.

The Brazil international has been a big hit at Stamford Bridge, and Garth Crooks says whoever it was that was behind the signing deserves to be hailed as a “genius”.

Silva’s experience and quality is there for all to see, so much so that it looks like the 37-year-old has it in him to keep on playing for a few more years yet, even if many would have retired by now.

“Aaron Lennon had done brilliantly to get to the byline and pull the ball back for Wout Weghorst but the Burnley centre-forward’s shot was kicked off the line by Thiago Silva,” Crooks said.

More Stories / Latest News Cristiano Ronaldo using trip to Portugal to plan for transfer away from Manchester United Video: Alternative angle reveals Arteta’s role in brilliant Arsenal goal vs Watford Manchester United ace likely to seal transfer away, report details confusion over lack of chances

“The defender’s positioning on the goalline was absolutely perfect. Not only did he save Edouard Mendy, who looked like he had been caught out of position, but he enabled Chelsea to keep a clean sheet.

“Whoever’s idea it was to bring Silva to Chelsea is a genius. The man is 37 years of age and looks like he could play in the Premier League until he’s 40.”