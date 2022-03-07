Antonio Conte urges one Tottenham player to keep on improving

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has made it clear he still wants to see Ryan Sessegnon improve despite him seeing more playing time and developing well this season.

Sessegnon has long looked an exciting prospect but struggled to establish himself at Spurs, though we’re perhaps finally seeing the best of him since Conte took over as manager.

The Italian tactician, however, still wants to see more from the England Under-21 international.

“His confidence is growing, but at the same time you know very well that he has to improve. He has to improve a lot and he has a lot of space for improvement. Tactically and technically,” he told the Tottenham app.

“He’s very young and he has to continue to work very hard to give him continuity to continue to play games, that’s important for him.”