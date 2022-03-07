Eddie Howe set to sanction departures of seven Newcastle United stars who cost club over £70m

Eddie Howe looks like he means business with this Newcastle United project, and is set to get ruthless by axing seven first-team stars.

Following the clubs Saudi-backed PIF takeover earlier in the season, the new owners set about changing the manager of the squad and upgrading players within the squad.

This saw a big transfer layout on fives new faces; Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn while Matt Targett was also brought in on loan.

Now, according to The Times, to match with the clubs ambitions Newcastle want offload a number of players, with Howe earmarking seven stars who are set to be cut from The Magpies ranks in the summer.

These stars, who cost the club £70m in transfer fees, will make way for new arrivals in the summer.

Paraguay star Miguel Almiron, striker Dwight Gayle, defender Emil Krafth and goalkeeper Karl Darlow are all being considered for the axe, along with Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden and Ciaran Clark who were all unregistered in the clubs 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of the season.

Howe’s ruthless, if not slightly desperate, reshuffle of the current squad has worked wonders for The Magpies, they have not lost in the Premier League since the new year and this form has rocketed them from bottom to seven clear of the drop.