Exclusive: Man United prepare for Ronaldo exit and open talks with agents of Everton star

There is a growing belief that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United this summer.

Despite kicking off his second stint at Old Trafford with a bang after scoring a brace on his homecoming against Newcastle United, recent weeks have seen Ronaldo’s form dip to a career-low.

After scoring just once in his last eight Premier League outings, Ronaldo’s drought in front of goal has piled the pressure on interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The former Real Madrid galactico hasn’t been helped by his United teammates though.

Wide-forward Marcus Rashford is arguably in worse form after scoring just five times in nearly as many months and with Edinson Cavani struggling for fitness, Ronaldo, 37, has been left to lead the Red Devils’ line week after week.

Although some of the speculation surrounding the Portugal international has been unjust, make no mistake, all is not well at United.

Ronaldo’s exclusion from his side’s matchday squad for Sunday’s Manchester derby, although officially due to injury, has only amplified concerns that the 2016 European Championship winner is looking for a way out of Old Trafford.

With the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all entering the final months of their contracts, although Ronaldo’s deal has another season to run, senior figures are already preparing for a summer of transformation.

CaughtOffside understands that while the decision to quit the club will ultimately be left to Ronaldo, should he decide to walk away, the club will not attempt to convince the 37-year-old to stay.

In an effort to plan for the expected departure of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Matt Judge, head of transfers, has recently held talks with representatives of Everton’s Richarlison.

A meeting was held between representatives of Richarlison’s agency Velasco and United officials earlier this year where a discussion regarding a potential summer transfer took place.

The numbers touted by the attacker’s agents included a significant rise on his current Everton salary, which sees him earn a little under £5m-per year, as well as an estimated transfer fee between £60m and £70m.

Richarlison, 24, joined the Toffees in 2018 following a £35m move from Watford.

Since his arrival at Goodison Park, the South American has gone on to feature in 138 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 59 goals along the way.