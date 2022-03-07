Video: “It’s not funny” – Liverpool boss Klopp hits out at reporters for laughing at one of his comments

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ended his press conference today by snapping at reporters for laughing at one of his comments.

The German tactician was speaking about the immense intensity of the club’s recent Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea, and discussing how challenging it is coming up against so many top teams.

He then added “and that’s why we need five subs”, which got a bit of a laugh from the journalists present…

Klopp wasn’t amused, however, and seemed keen to make it clear that he was making a serious point about the welfare of his players in these difficult conditions.

Liverpool beat West Ham at the weekend and are now preparing to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League tomorrow night.

