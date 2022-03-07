Agent speaks out on future of Liverpool and Arsenal transfer target

The agent of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has ruled out the prospect of his client sealing a transfer away from the San Siro any time soon.

The Argentina international has impressed in his time in Serie A, and it seems his career in the Italian top flight is set to continue for a while longer, despite transfer rumours linking him with some big names in the Premier League.

Liverpool have been mentioned as potential suitors for Martinez by Calciomercato, while Arsenal have also shown an interest in the 24-year-old, according to Todo Fichajes.

It seems, however, that Martinez’s agent Alejandro Camano is very keen to stress that he doesn’t see his client looking for a move away from Inter.

Camano is quoted as ruling out a move in a report from football.london, which also mentions Arsenal’s supposed interest in the player.

“He is staying at Inter,” Camano told Italian outlet Calciomercato, as translated by football.london.

“Lautaro has a five-year contract with Inter, he feels like an Interista. Inter are the team in his heart. He feels like an extra fan on the pitch.

“His family is also very happy in Milan. I can say with certainty: there is no possibility that Lautaro will leave Inter. He cares so much about winning with this club.”

Martinez could have been a useful addition for Arsenal as they search for a new signing up front to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but it seems they’ll have to look elsewhere.

Liverpool might also have done well to snap up the South American, although they already have Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino vying for that centre-forward spot, so it’s perhaps not as urgent for the Reds to get someone like him in.