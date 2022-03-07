Video: Liverpool star opens up about the time he “cried a bit” after difficult transfer conversation

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has recalled the time he was told that the club were ready to consider letting him go.

The England international has gone on to become a legendary figure at Anfield, lifting the Premier League and Champions League trophies, but it seems he was close to being offloaded.

Watch the video below as Henderson opens up to BT Sport about how Brendan Rodgers spoke to him about his future, and gave him a lifeline at the club…

Henderson said he cried afterwards, but came back feeling as determined as ever to revive his Liverpool career.

Reds fans will be glad he did, as he eventually worked his way into Rodgers’ plans and ended up being a hugely influential figure in some of Jurgen Klopp’s best sides.

