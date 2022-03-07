Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has recalled the time he was told that the club were ready to consider letting him go.

The England international has gone on to become a legendary figure at Anfield, lifting the Premier League and Champions League trophies, but it seems he was close to being offloaded.

Watch the video below as Henderson opens up to BT Sport about how Brendan Rodgers spoke to him about his future, and gave him a lifeline at the club…

“As a captain, I always say that I put my teammates first.” “I’m always there to help as much as possible.”@rioferdy5 looks back at @JHenderson’s shaky start to life at Anfield and how that has helped shape the leader he’s become today ?#BetweenTheLines (1/3) pic.twitter.com/rJPu4DoYLJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2022

Henderson said he cried afterwards, but came back feeling as determined as ever to revive his Liverpool career.

Reds fans will be glad he did, as he eventually worked his way into Rodgers’ plans and ended up being a hugely influential figure in some of Jurgen Klopp’s best sides.