Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has sent a strong transfer warning to Mohamed Salah amid doubts over his long-term future at Anfield.

The Egypt international is yet to sign a new contract with the Reds, despite the fact that next season he will be in the final year of his current deal.

This is understandably a bit of a worry for Liverpool, with Salah proving one of the very finest players in the club’s history with a sensational career since he joined the club from Roma back in 2017.

Liverpool surely need to do everything they can to keep Salah, though Owen has also pointed out that there’s not necessarily anywhere better for the 29-year-old to be playing.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Owen argues that Salah is not going to join another Premier League club, of whom only Manchester City would be a step up anyway, while he also questions if Real Madrid, Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain would really be that tempting for him.

“I would be surprised, I must admit, if Mohamed Salah left,” Owen said. “Why wouldn’t he stay? He’ll be getting a great offer.

“Yes, it’s his main contract of his life really. This is when he has been absolutely at the peak of his powers and it’s his last big contract probably. You can understand that everything needs to be right on both sides.

“But when I was in that situation, we were coming third, fourth, fifth, sixth or whatever in the league. There were other teams who could offer you something, like a Real Madrid or a Barcelona, because we weren’t winning the league every year.

“But where would you go now? There is nobody bigger than Man City or Liverpool at the moment.

“He’s certainly not going to go to anyone in the UK. Barcelona and Real Madrid aren’t currently the force of old. Paris Saint-Germain I can’t imagine, why would you want to go to the French league when you’re playing in the Premier League? The same goes for Germany. There is nowhere else.

“Every player is queuing up to come to Liverpool and Man City at the minute. If you’re there, I don’t know why you’d give it up.

“I certainly can’t see any reason why he won’t say and I’d be surprised if there wasn’t an announcement soon.”