Man City leading race to sign Erling Haaland as biggest rivals have problem to solve

The thought of Erling Haaland lining up for Manchester City is frightening but according to recent reports, could in fact become a reality this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has claimed the world-class Borussia Dortmund striker is likely heading to either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

? Contenders to sign Erling Haaland expect to learn his decision in next few weeks. Believed to be Real Madrid or Man City. #RMFC want Mbappe this year & Haaland next but may need to move now as #MCFC ready to do it (though won’t wait long) @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/HOo6zOWynx — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) March 7, 2022

Since joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020, Haaland has gone on to feature in 79 games, in all competitions, scoring a massive 80 goals along the way, including 23 in the prestigious Champions League.

With a contract clause, understood to be worth just £68m, set to active this summer, it has been speculated for many months that there would be a scramble to secure the 21-year-old’s signature.

Speaking recently about the striker’s complicated contract situation, Dortmund manager Marco Rose, who spoke to BILD (as quoted by the Mirror), said: “With Erling, everything is on the table internally – everyone is honest with each other.

“Haaland will make a decision at some point – the club will prepare well for it.”

Although almost all of Europe’s top clubs are rumoured to be keen on the Norway international, with the summer transfer window fast approaching, it now appears that two sides have broken away from the chasing pack.

City, along with Real Madrid, are both desperate to recruit Haaland.

However, the fact Los Blancos have courted PSG’s Kylian Mbappe for so long could pave the way for Pep Guardiola to welcome the Dortmund star to the Etihad.