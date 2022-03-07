Manchester United players unimpressed with Ralf Rangnick and dismayed by “bizarre” season

Manchester United players have reportedly been left unimpressed with interim manager Ralf Rangnick and are generally dismayed by the “bizarre” season unfolding at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are now facing a real fight to make it into the top four come the end of the campaign, with the team looking distinctly second best as they were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City at the weekend.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the mood seems pretty poor inside Old Trafford, with the club’s players not particularly impressed with Rangnick’s CV or his handling of the squad.

The German tactician seemed a slightly risky choice to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though he’s only due to be in place until the end of the season.

It remains to be seen who will come next for United, but the report also points out that not everyone feels Rangnick can be held entirely to blame for what has been a “bizarre” season.

MUFC looked like they made real progress last year as they finished second in the Premier League and reached the Europa League final, but they’ve gone backwards despite signing big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the summer.