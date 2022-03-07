Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata reportedly looks likely to leave the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The veteran Spanish playmaker is no longer a regular for Man Utd and is attracting interest from La Liga, with a number of clubs said to have enquired about his services, according to The Athletic.

Mata has been a fine servant at Old Trafford down the years, but the report from The Athletic now states that there is a sense of “confusion” over a lack of chances under interim manager Ralf Rangnick so far.

United fans might be disappointed to see Mata leave without more of a final flurry from him, but it’s fair enough that the 33-year-old might be thinking about moving on.

Mata could probably still do a job for a number of La Liga clubs, and it would be interesting to see if he could revive his career by getting away from England.

Despite being one of the best creative players in the world during his early days at Chelsea, Mata hasn’t really performed at those high standards for a few years now, so perhaps it’s best for all involved to make a change.