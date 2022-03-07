Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly considering his future after playing less regularly in the first team this season.

The England international has been a long-serving and important player at Man Utd since he broke into the first-team as a youngster back in 2015/16, but it’s fair to say we haven’t seen him at his very best for some time now.

Rashford didn’t start yesterday’s defeat against Manchester City, but was poor when he came off the bench, and it’s perhaps unsurprising that interim manager Ralf Rangnick hasn’t found much of a role for him so far.

Now it seems Rashford is weighing up his situation at Old Trafford and seeking more clarity on his position in the squad, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me – he's always been professional but he wants clarity. ???????? #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/nYOvGld4W0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

The 24-year-old could perhaps do well to think about leaving United as they continue to look in a pretty poor state, as he may well revive his career somewhere else.

Rashford clearly has great natural talent, but many top players have struggled to perform at their best at United in recent years, and many have also shown improvement after leaving this rather dysfunctional side.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops and who might show an interest in Rashford if he does end up moving on.