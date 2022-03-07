Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reportedly feels he is being played out of position at the moment by interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The England international is not having his best season, and it seems he’s now weighing up his future at the club, according to the Times.

The report adds that Rashford is not too pleased at being mostly used on the right-hand side of the Man Utd attack, as he prefers playing on the left, but that role is now mainly occupied by Jadon Sancho.

Rashford has been linked as a possible target for Arsenal in a report from 90min, and it could be that he’d have a better chance of playing in his preferred position if he moved to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal currently need a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who often played on the left or as the team’s main striker.

Rashford’s skills mean he could be ideal for that kind of role, and it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

Some Gunners fans might not be too keen to see their club gamble on the 24-year-old after his loss of form this season, but there’s no doubt he’s a top talent on his day and could improve under the right manager and in the right set-up.