Manchester United eyeing move for Serie A leading defender in blocks, clearances and interceptions

Manchester United are eyeing a move for one of this season’s leading defenders in Serie A Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian centre-back is having a storming season with Torino, and is subsequently being linked with a move to a number of high-profile clubs including Juventus, Inter, Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, a report from Italian site Tutto Juve are now suggesting Man United have expressed an interest in bringing Bremer to Old Trafford in the summer.

Bremer may not have bags of experience at European Football’s top table having only joined Torino from South American side Atletico Mineiro in 2018, but he is certainly making the case that one of Europe’s big guns should take a risk with him.

The 24-year-old is Serie A’s leading defender in almost every major defensive metric this season.

According to figures from stats site FB.ref, Bremer leads the way in blocks, interceptions, and clearances, has won the third most aerial duels in the league and also boasts sloid numbers in pass completion, with 90% of his passes over a medium distance being completed.

Bremer extended his contract with Torino last month until 2024, and is currently valued at £18m by transfermarkt, meaning he could be a far cheaper acquisition than some of the other names linked to an Old Trafford switch.

United certainly need to refresh their squad in the summer, and the addition of Bremer could be worthwhile considering the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Harry Maguire all could be moved on if suitable buyers are found.