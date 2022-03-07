Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a £50million bid to seal the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

The Frenchman has impressed in the Bundesliga and has attracted interest from Premier League sides like Arsenal and Manchester United in the past, though it now seems that big-spending Newcastle are his main admirers.

The Magpies had a busy January and will surely look to get even more business done in the summer, with Diaby looking like an exciting attacking talent who could improve Eddie Howe’s side.

The Daily Mail claim that Newcastle are preparing to offer £50m for Diaby, though his club may try to get closer to £75m for the 22-year-old if possible.

Either way, that should be perfectly affordable for NUFC now that their wealthy Saudi owners are at the helm.

Big names like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes moved to St James’ Park in January and it surely won’t be long before other big names follow and start to form a squad that can compete for the top four.