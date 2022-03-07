Manchester United legend Gary Neville has admitted he could see a way back for his old club in the race to finish in the top four this season.

Speaking after yesterday’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, Neville said he didn’t fully trust Arsenal, despite the Gunners currently looking in a stronger position to qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal won 3-2 away at Watford, while Man Utd were beaten at the Etihad Stadium, which means Mikel Arteta’s side are now a point ahead of the Red Devils, whilst also having three games in hand.

We’ve seen Arsenal throw away promising leads a few times before, however, so it’s intriguing to note that Neville hasn’t entirely given up on United just yet…

Gary Neville on Arsenal’s top four hopes: ? “I still think Man United could do it, I don’t trust Arsenal fully, I think it would be brilliant for Mikel Arteta and those young players. They’ve been fantastic.” pic.twitter.com/0WmDmuPrMi — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) March 6, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

United were poor against City yesterday, but they’ve generally shown some improvement since Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager, so this difficult fixture shouldn’t necessarily be taken as too representative of how the team are doing.