Gary Neville notices something worrying about Manchester United favourite

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has made a worrying observation about Marcus Rashford after he failed to get into the team for yesterday’s game against Manchester City.

The England international has not been at his best this season, and Neville says it speaks volumes that he didn’t make Ralf Rangnick’s line up despite the lack of other forward options available to start.

Man Utd were without Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani at the Etihad Stadium, but Rangnick tweaked his system a bit and went with a somewhat experimental attack involving Bruno Fernandes and youngster Anthony Elanga.

Rashford came on later, but Neville says he was poor against City, and seemed to actually make the team look worse once he got involved.

“I thought they were even worse when Rashford and Lingard came on. I thought they were terrible,” Neville said during Sky Sports’ coverage of the Manchester Derby, as quoted by the Metro.

He added: “That’s got to be the ultimate put down for Marcus Rashford today.

“With four other centre forwards he started the season with not here and he still can’t get into the side.

“It tells you where Rashford is at, where Rangnick thinks he is at.”

These are truly damning quotes from Neville, but one imagines most United fans will agree with his assessment of Rashford’s situation.

Despite being a real wonderkid when he first burst onto the scene at Old Trafford, his progress has slowed down a bit in recent times, though this may also partly be down to playing under a few different managers as the whole team have struggled in recent years.