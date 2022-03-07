Tonight Harry Kane took another big step up the Premier League goal charts with his double moving him ahead of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on to 176.

Kane is no doubt one of the best active strikers in world football, and has been one of the Premier League’s most prolific strikers for a number of years now.

It is a testament to his success that he has moved above one of the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen in Henry, but Kane still lacks something every other great of the game has: trophies.

Tottenham Hotspur, for all of their good points, remain a club who are bantered, memed and trolled by the rest of football because of their seeming allergy to winning trophies.

Under Antonio Conte, who knows, they could finally break that duct, but even the short time the Italian has been in charge has showcased the colossal task at hand for him, and Kane, who is now 28, can ill afford to wait much longer for Spurs to get their act together if he wants to win trophies.

Strong performances against Leeds United and Everton, two of the worst teams in the Premier League this season, should not be indicative of whether Spurs can win a trophy anytime soon, seeing as these wins came after the North London side came off the back of a run of one win in five.

Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs for what seems like forever. Manchester City could certainly do with a striker, but with the way they are performing they hardly need one. Manchester United, arguably the most likely team to make an offer this summer, also badly need someone like him, but they are in just as bad a state as Spurs at the moment, and are experiencing their own trophy drought.

Indeed, the England captain’s best bet for trophies could be a move abroad to the likes of PSG, but this would mean he wouldn’t be able to break the 260-goal record set by Alan Shearer.

All-time #PL scorers: 260 – Alan Shearer

208 – Wayne Rooney

187 – Andrew Cole

184 – Sergio Aguero

177 – Frank Lampard

176 – HARRY KANE

175 – Thierry Henry pic.twitter.com/HW0a24LMiw — Premier League (@premierleague) March 7, 2022

He is without doubt one of the best strikers in the modern era, but his lack of trophies will be a blight which will always be held against him, and will tarnish what would otherwise be one of English football’s strongest legacies.