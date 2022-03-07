Manchester City unsurprisingly dominate the latest Premier League team of the week after thrashing rivals Manchester United 4-1 in yesterday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium.

The reigning champions showed they’re not going to give up their title without a fight, with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez lighting up this big game and both making a star-studded line up selected by BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

Chelsea also managed to get three players in, with Thiago Silva, Reece James and Kai Havertz selected after the Blues thrashed Burnley 4-0.

There’s also no doubt that Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka was one of the stand-out individual performers of the weekend, so it’s only right that he also earned a place in Crooks’ line up.

These were certainly important performances and results for City, Chelsea and Arsenal, though Liverpool might feel a little hard done by with none of their players getting in despite a hard-fought 1-0 win over West Ham.

It’s also good to see Philippe Coutinho making the XI as the Barcelona loanee continues to impress in his time at Aston Villa.