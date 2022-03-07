Ralf Rangnick ignored Cristiano Ronaldo’s tactical suggestion in recent Man United team meeting

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly suggested in a recent team meeting that Ralf Rangnick should use two forwards up front.

The Portugal international has plenty of experience at the highest level, and has worked under numerous modern managerial greats on his way to winning a host of major honours, including five Champions League titles.

Still, it seems Red Devils interim boss Rangnick was not ready to take Ronaldo’s advice on board, despite this tactical tweak being suggested in a recent team meeting, as per The Athletic.

Man Utd haven’t played two up front at any point in recent games, and in fairness Rangnick didn’t really have the options to do so as Ronaldo missed yesterday’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester Derby.

The report mainly focuses on Ronaldo’s absence from that game and how it seemed to unsettle the MUFC squad, but it certainly also seems far from ideal that the 37-year-old and his manager seem to be on quite different wavelengths.

Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus in the summer and has had a mixed second spell at Old Trafford, starting well before fading in the second half of the campaign.