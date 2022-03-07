West Ham United and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for unsettled Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

The England international has not been playing as regularly for Man Utd this season, and has also not looked quite as convincing as one would normally expect when he has made it onto the pitch.

Rashford is now attracting interest from other Premier League clubs, with 90min stating that West Ham and Newcastle are both showing an interest in the 24-year-old.

While Rashford might not find it easy to make the step down from a big name like United to play for the Hammers or the Magpies, it might actually end up being a smart career move at this stage.

West Ham are a team on the up under David Moyes, and Rashford will surely be aware of hiss Red Devils team-mate Jesse Lingard having such a successful spell on loan there last season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are also likely to keep on building an exciting new-look team under their new owners, so Rashford could do well to become a part of that ambitious project.

MUFC, meanwhile, continue to struggle and change managers and under-achieve, with Rashford far from the only player to struggle with the various poor decisions made at board level at Old Trafford.