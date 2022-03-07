“It’s curtains” – Rio Ferdinand singles out one Leeds player for criticism in Leicester defeat

Former Leeds United defender Rio Ferdinand hit out at the way Pascal Struijk failed to deal with Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy at the weekend.

Leeds suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Foxes in Jesse Marsch’s first game in charge since replacing Marcelo Bielsa as manager, but it’s clear that problems remain in this squad.

Ferdinand was particularly unimpressed with Struijk as he didn’t seem adequately prepared for the pace of Vardy in Leicester’s attack.

“As a defender, if you’re on the halfway line with Jamie Vardy, you know what you’re playing against,” the pundit said.

“I don’t know why he’s playing in the same line as him when he’s not even quick. You’ve got to give yourself a yard or two to see ball and man.

“The moment you get into a foot race with this guy, it’s curtains, it’s over for you.”

