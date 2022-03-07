Cristiano Ronaldo using trip to Portugal to plan for transfer away from Manchester United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly using his break in Portugal to plan for a transfer away from the club in the summer.

According to footballtransfers.com, the Red Devils forward is ready to quit the club for a move to Paris Saint-Germain if they fail to qualify for the Champions League at the end of this current campaign.

Ronaldo raised a few eyebrows by missing the defeat to Manchester City at the weekend, with The Athletic claiming his absence surprised some of his team-mates.

It now seems that the 37-year-old is using this time away to plan his future, with PSG his preferred destination if Man Utd miss out on the top four this term.

Ronaldo hasn’t quite been at his best for a lot of his second spell at Old Trafford, and it might be best for everyone involved if he moves on for a new challenge.

Although Ronaldo undoubtedly remains loved by United fans, it might be that he’s a distraction from their focus on building a new-look side and trying more fresh ideas.

If the Portugal international did join PSG, it would be truly thrilling to see him alongside his long-time nemesis Lionel Messi.