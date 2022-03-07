Juventus are reportedly working on trying to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Belgium international has been a top performer in his time in the Premier League, scoring 24 goals from midfield since he joined the club, including a memorable winner against Chelsea in last season’s FA Cup final.

Juventus are now being strongly linked with Tielemans by Italian outlet Il Bianconero, who state that an approach has been made.

Tielemans’ contract is due to expire in 2023, so one imagines there’s a chance of him leaving on the cheap at the end of this season, and it’s led to links with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Juve would do well to win the race for his signature in what could be a competitive battle for his signature this summer.