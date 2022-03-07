Talks held: Juventus make approach over signing 24-goal Leicester City star

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Juventus are reportedly working on trying to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Belgium international has been a top performer in his time in the Premier League, scoring 24 goals from midfield since he joined the club, including a memorable winner against  Chelsea in last season’s FA Cup final.

Juventus are now being strongly linked with Tielemans by Italian outlet Il Bianconero, who state that an approach has been made.

Tielemans’ contract is due to expire in 2023, so one imagines there’s a chance of him leaving on the cheap at the end of this season, and it’s led to links with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

More Stories / Latest News
Antonio Conte urges one Tottenham player to keep on improving
“He’s mental” – Kieran Trippier lost for words at how to describe Allan Saint-Maximin
West Ham and Newcastle among transfer suitors for unsettled Manchester United star

Juve would do well to win the race for his signature in what could be a competitive battle for his signature this summer.

More Stories Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.