Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney offered to meet Watford player “outside” after on-pitch spat

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney got into an amusing little spat with Watford ace Cucho Hernandez during yesterday’s Premier League clash.

Tierney and Hernandez seemed to be winding each other up at Vicarage Road, which resulted in the Scotland international getting the ball hurled at him.

The former Celtic man then seemed to exaggerate his pain, falling to the floor, which angered Hernandez further.

Tierney then got up and offered to meet the Hornets ace “outside” after the game…

Arsenal won the game 3-2, with Watford giving them a bit of a late scare.

Goals from Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were enough, however, to give the Gunners all three points.