Video: Antonio Conte tells Spurs squad to prove they are progressing by beating Man United

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Antonio Conte has told his Tottenham Hotspur squad to prove they are actually progressing, by showing it against Manchester United. 

One might believe Conte might be a bit happy after a convincing 5-0 victory against Everton, which followed on from a 4-0 victory over Leeds United.

However, Conte, ever the serial-winner with the highest demands, has told his Spurs squad to prove they are improving by putting in a good performance against Man United when they play them next week.

The fixture is crucial for both team’s chances of getting into the top four, as both cannot afford to drop more points in pursuing fourth-placed Arsenal.

Pictures from Sky Sports

