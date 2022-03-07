Video: Antonio Conte tells Spurs squad to prove they are progressing by beating Man United

Antonio Conte has told his Tottenham Hotspur squad to prove they are actually progressing, by showing it against Manchester United.

One might believe Conte might be a bit happy after a convincing 5-0 victory against Everton, which followed on from a 4-0 victory over Leeds United.

However, Conte, ever the serial-winner with the highest demands, has told his Spurs squad to prove they are improving by putting in a good performance against Man United when they play them next week.

The fixture is crucial for both team’s chances of getting into the top four, as both cannot afford to drop more points in pursuing fourth-placed Arsenal.

You can watch the full video below.

? "Today is good to celebrate but I think that I want an answer from my players in the game against United." Antonio Conte sends a message to his players to prove themselves against Man United next week pic.twitter.com/yZa85WcqYH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports