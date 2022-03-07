Video: Harry Kane goes ahead of Thierry Henry in Premier League record books with stunning finish

Harry Kane loves a personal record doesn’t he? And he will find it even sweeter after going ahead of Thierry Henry in the Premier League record book.

Everton have been nothing short of woeful tonight, but Tottenham Hotspur have made their quality count for this, with their now five goal tally marking the drubbing they are dishing out.

Sergio Reguilon got Spurs off to a flyer in the second half as he scored off the bench after just 20 seconds of the restart.

But then it was Kane’s turn to show his class, as he scored his second of the night with a scintillating volley from Matt Doherty’s clipped pass to the far post.

The goal now puts the England captain ahead of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on 176 Premier League goals. It also puts him on 10 league goals this season and his 20th in all competitions.

