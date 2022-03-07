Video: Harry Kane goes level on PL goals with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry after cool finish v Everton

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are threatening to really embarrass Everton tonight, and Harry Kane looks to have just joined the party. 

Kane was played through by Matt Doherty via a smart line-breaking pass, and Kane was only up against England number 1 Jordan Pickford to add to the goal glut tonight.

The England captain showed his class and slotted the ball smartly past Pickford for his ninth goal of the Premier League season and eighth in 12 games.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Michael Keane own goal and Son Heung-Min get Spurs off to the perfect start against Everton
“We are not happy” – Spurs star makes big revelation about Spurs camp
Pundit seems to claim Tottenham Hotspur have made a mistake by signing this player

It also puts Kane up to 19 for the season, and with the way Spurs are playing tonight you would not bet against Kane scoring another. Most significantly though, it puts him level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on 175 Premier League goals.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from Premier League and Sky Sports

More Stories Harry Kane Thierry Henry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.