Tottenham Hotspur are threatening to really embarrass Everton tonight, and Harry Kane looks to have just joined the party.

Kane was played through by Matt Doherty via a smart line-breaking pass, and Kane was only up against England number 1 Jordan Pickford to add to the goal glut tonight.

The England captain showed his class and slotted the ball smartly past Pickford for his ninth goal of the Premier League season and eighth in 12 games.

It also puts Kane up to 19 for the season, and with the way Spurs are playing tonight you would not bet against Kane scoring another. Most significantly though, it puts him level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on 175 Premier League goals.

Harry Kane puts Spurs 3-0 up with less than 40 minutes played ? He's now level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on 175 Premier League goals! ? pic.twitter.com/f449BBXhyK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 7, 2022

Pictures from Premier League and Sky Sports